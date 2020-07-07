Archive: Tip of the Week – July 2020 – Dec 2020



July 6, 2020

Preventing a Transformer Fireworks Display

Infrared inspections of oil filled transformers can help to increase reliability and extend transformer life. Detecting hotspots on the bushings of these transformers may also help to prevent a catastrophic explosion.

Hot spots on transformer bushings are usually due to a loose or deteriorated electrical connection. Frequently, the source of a hot bushing connection is external to the transformer and can be corrected by repairing the defective connection. However, loose connections which originate within the transformer case can represent an extremely dangerous condition.

Loose electrical connections within an oil-filled transformer can lead to a condition known as arcing. When arcing occurs in oil, the molecular structure of the transformer oil breaks down forming several combustible gases. The most significant gases produced are acetylene, hydrogen, methane, ethane, and ethylene.

The amount of gas produced will depend upon the temperature of the arc and length of time; however, even small amounts of gas can lead to a potentially explosive condition. In a sealed, oil-filled transformer these gases can build to a potentially explosive level within a very short time. In short, combustible gases combined with an arcing condition within a transformer are a recipe for potential disaster.

When inspecting oil filled transformers, any inexplicable temperature rise on bushings should be investigated and corrected immediately. Performing a dissolved gas analysis of the transformer oil is recommended if the cause of the problem is suspected to originate within the transformer.

July 13, 2020

IR Inspections for Sewer Systems

In regions with older infrastructure, sewer system integrity is often a primary concern. Under the right conditions, thermography can often detect sewer leaks or voids surrounding the system that can lead to sinkholes.

In the case of sewer systems, thermal imaging is usually employed during evening hours after a sunny day. During the inspection, the thermal imager is maneuvered over the pathway of the subject sewer system looking for unusual thermal patterns. The imager may be operated on foot, from a motor vehicle or an aircraft.

Sewer system defects which may be detectable include leaks to surrounding soil and voids around sewer piping. The detectability of these defects will be largely dependent upon:

Depth of sewer system

Amount of loss

Pipe construction

Soil type and ground cover

One should be aware that a negative finding does not necessarily mean defects are not present; they simply may not be detectable by thermal imaging. Conversely, positive findings can be caused by conditions other than leaks. Therefore, it will be necessary to verify all thermal data by visual inspection.

July 20, 2020

Heat Stress & the Human Body

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

For many, the peak of Summer brings high temperatures to the workplace. For others, high temperatures in the workplace are an everyday occurrence. Understanding heat stress and its attendant safety challenges is crucial for those working in hot environments.

What is heat stress?

Heat stress is a physical hazard. It is caused by environmental conditions and results in the breakdown of the human thermal regulating system.

What are the symptoms of heat stress?

There are various degrees of heat stress. Each has its own unique symptoms. The most common form of heat stress is heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, confusion, headaches, upset stomach, weakness, decreased urine output, dark-colored urine, fainting, and pale clammy skin.

What do I do if I think I am experiencing some form of heat stress?

Act immediately –

Advise a co-worker that you do not feel well

Move to an area away from the hot environment

Seek shade and cooler temperatures

Drink water (1 – 8 oz. cup every 15 minutes) unless sick to the stomach

Have someone stay with you until you feel better

What should I think about before working in a hot environment?

Before working in a hot environment, consider the type of work to be performed, duration of time to be spent in hot areas, level of physical activity, and other nearby hazards. Always use appropriate PPE and work together as a team.

