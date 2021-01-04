Archive: Tip of the Week – 2021 – Jan -Jun



January 4, 2021

Sponsored by:



Easier Than A, B, C

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

When performing infrared inspections of electrical distribution systems, many people identify the individual phases of polyphase circuits as A, B, and C; others frequently use 1, 2, and 3.

Confusion can arise with alphabetical or numerical labels particularly when switchgear enclosures are inspected from different perspectives e.g. front versus rear. Further confusion can occur when phase rotation has been modified or changed or, in some cases, mislabelled.

Reference errors can be avoided by using terms that cannot be confused such as Left, Middle, Right OR Upper, Middle, Lower. When using such terms, one should always reference where the image was taken from. For outside power lines references such as Street, Center, and Field may be used to identify phases without confusion.

Using the above simple terms can make your reports easier to understand and help to eliminate confusion when repairs are performed.

Infrared inspection of electrical distribution systems is one of the many applications covered in the Infraspection Institute Level I Certified Infrared Thermographer® training course. For course schedules or to obtain a copy of the Standard for Infrared Inspection of Electrical Systems and Rotating Equipment, visit Infraspection Institute online at www.infraspection.com or call us at 609-239-4788.



January 18, 2021

Sponsored by:



Frequency of Infrared Inspections of Electrical Equipment

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

“How often should electrical systems be thermographically inspected?” Historically, accepted industry practice has recommended that infrared inspections be performed annually; however, site specific conditions may dictate considerably shorter intervals for some equipment or facilities.

According to the 2010 Edition of NFPA 70B Recommended Practice for Electrical Equipment Maintenance, “Routine infrared inspections of energized electrical systems should be performed annually prior to shutdown. More frequent inspections, for example, quarterly or semiannually, should be performed where warranted by loss experience, installation of new electrical equipment, or changes in environmental, operational, or load conditions.”

Semi-annual infrared inspections may also be prudent where unscheduled outages of electrical equipment could pose significant environmental or safety hazards, or result in catastrophic damage to other systems or components.

Because infrared inspections are only effective when electrical system components are energized, it is imperative to perform infrared inspections when subject equipment is operational. For facilities with seasonal equipment such as heating and cooling systems, it may be necessary to schedule infrared inspections on several different days spread throughout the calendar year.

As always, infrared inspections of electrical systems should only be performed by properly trained and certified thermographers following all appropriate safety precautions. For information on thermographer training and certification or to obtain a copy of the Standard for Infrared Inspection of Electrical Systems and Rotating Equipment, contact Infraspection Institute at 609-239-4788 or visit us online at: www.infraspection.com.

To obtain a copy of NFPA 70B, contact the National Fire Protection Association at 1-800-344-3555 or visit them online at: www.nfpa.org.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



January 25, 2021

Sponsored by:



The Best Recommendation

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

As part of their infrared inspection reports, thermographers frequently include exception diagnoses along with recommendations for repair. In this Tip, we offer our suggestion for the only recommendation a thermographer will ever need.

When used as a tool for Preventive/Predictive Maintenance, thermography can detect and document evidence of thermal patterns and temperatures across the surface of an object. The presence of inexplicable thermal anomalies is often indicative of incipient failures within inspected systems and structures. Because thermography alone cannot determine the cause of an exception, other diagnostic tools must be employed to determine the cause of observed exceptions.

Although thermography is inconclusive, thermographers frequently provide opinions as to the cause of exceptions without having the benefit of confirming test information. Such opinions are frequently accompanied by elaborate recommendations for repair. When such observations/recommendations are incorrect, they can cause repair efforts to be misdirected.

Unless a thermographer has performed, or has access to, confirming tests, providing opinions regarding the cause of exceptions and subsequent recommendations for repair is unwise. When confirming test data are unavailable, a prudent thermographer should make only one simple recommendation: “Investigate and perform appropriate repair”.

Generating standards-compliant reports is one of the many topics covered in the Level I Infraspection Institute Certified Infrared Thermographer® training course. For information on thermographer training including course locations and dates, visit us online at www.infraspection.com or call us at 609-239-4788.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



February 1, 2021

Sponsored by:



Frostbite & Hypothermia

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

“Jack Frost nipping at your nose.” These lyrics from a popular Christmas carol evoke romantic visions of winter; however, frostbite and hypothermia are dangerous medical conditions that can present serious safety hazards.

For many, the dead of winter is upon us. Thermographers working outdoors in cold climates can face serious safety challenges due to frostbite and hypothermia. Knowing the symptoms of these conditions and proper treatment is imperative for worker safety.

Frostbite is a severe reaction to cold exposure that can permanently damage its victims. A loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes, or nose and ear lobes are symptoms of frostbite.

Hypothermia is a condition brought on when the body temperature drops to less than 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, slow speech, memory lapses, frequent stumbling, drowsiness, and exhaustion.

If frostbite or hypothermia is suspected, begin warming the person slowly and seek immediate medical assistance. Warm the person’s trunk first. Use your own body heat to help. Arms and legs should be warmed last because stimulation of the limbs can drive cold blood toward the heart and lead to heart failure. If the person is wet, put them in dry clothing and wrap their entire body in a blanket.

Never give a frostbite or hypothermia victim beverages containing caffeine or alcohol. Caffeine, a stimulant, can cause the heart to beat faster and hasten the effects the cold has on the body. Alcohol, a depressant, can slow the heart and also hasten the ill effects of cold body temperatures.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



February 8, 2021

Sponsored by:



Measuring and Compensating for Reflected Temperature – Part 1

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

Non-contact thermometry provides a means for rapidly measuring object temperatures. To ensure measurement accuracy, all error sources must be considered and properly addressed. With this Tip, we discuss how to measure and compensate for Reflected Temperature using the Reflector Method.

Unlike contact thermometry, infrared temperature measurement is subject to several error sources. While many are familiar with emissivity, another common error source is reflectivity. In order to compensate for errors due to reflections, imaging and non-imaging radiometers have inputs for entering Reflected Temperature. Depending upon the make and model of the instrument, this control may be referred to as TAM, Ambient Temp, Background, or Reflected Temperature.

Since all real world objects have emittance values of less than 1.0, some infrared energy will always be reflected from a measured object’s surface. The Reflected Temperature feature found on radiometers will mathematically compensate for this error source provided that it has been properly set by the operator.

Listed below are the general steps for measuring and compensating for Reflected Temperature when using an imaging radiometer and a diffuse infrared reflector. A diffuse reflector can be made from a crumpled and re-flattened sheet of aluminum foil that has been wrapped around a piece of cardboard.

Place imager at desired location and distance from object to be measured

Aim and focus imager

Place diffuse reflector in front of, and in same plane as, object’s surface

With imager’s E control set to 1.0, measure apparent temperature of diffuse reflector

Conduct procedure three times and average results

Enter averaged value into radiometer’s Reflected Temperature input

When measuring Reflected Temperature, make certain to maintain a safe distance from any hot or energized targets and observe all necessary safety precautions. When entering Reflected Temperature into your radiometer, be sure to access the proper menu as some imagers have inputs for Reflected Temperature as well as ambient air temperature.

The above procedure is described in greater detail in the Standard for Measuring and Compensating for Reflected Temperature Using Infrared Imaging Radiometers. For more information on infrared standards or thermographer training, call 609-239-4788 or visit us online at www.infraspection.com.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



February 15, 2021

Sponsored by:



Measuring and Compensating for Reflected Temperature – Part 2

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

Non-contact thermometry provides a means for rapidly measuring object temperatures. To ensure measurement accuracy, all error sources must be considered and properly addressed. With this Tip, we discuss how to measure and compensate for Reflected Temperature using the Direct Method.

Unlike contact thermometry, infrared temperature measurement is subject to several error sources. While many are familiar with emissivity, another common error source is reflectivity. In order to compensate for errors due to reflections, imaging and non-imaging radiometers have inputs for entering Reflected Temperature. Depending upon the make and model of the instrument, this control may be referred to as TAM, Ambient Temp, Background, or Reflected Temperature.

Since all real world objects have emittance values of less than 1.0, some infrared energy will always be reflected from a measured object’s surface. The Reflected Temperature feature found on radiometers will mathematically compensate for this error source provided that it has been properly set by the operator.

Listed below are the general steps for measuring and compensating for Reflected Temperature when using the Direct Method.

Place imager at desired location and distance from object to be measured

Aim and focus imager

Estimate angle of incidence and angle of reflection

Position imager pointing away from target & parallel to angle of reflection

With imager focused and its E control set to 1.0, measure average apparent temperature of scene using either area measurement or isotherm feature

Conduct procedure three times and average results

Enter averaged value into radiometer’s Reflected Temperature input

When measuring Reflected Temperature, make certain to maintain a safe distance from any hot or energized targets and observe all necessary safety precautions. When entering Reflected Temperature into your radiometer, be sure to access the proper menu as some imagers have inputs for Reflected Temperature as well as ambient air temperature.

The above procedure is described in greater detail in the Standard for Measuring and Compensating for Reflected Temperature Using Infrared Imaging Radiometers. For more information on infrared standards or thermographer training, call 609-239-4788 or visit us online at www.infraspection.com.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



February 22, 2021

Sponsored by:



Infrared Training – Why It Isn’t All the Same

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

With interest in thermography at an all-time high, more people are seeking training and certification. When comparing infrared course offerings, many mistakenly assume that all training and certification courses are the same.

The greatest limitation in an infrared inspection is the thermographer. Because of this, thermographer training and certification have long been recognized as requirements to help ensure accurate inspections. To this end, several firms offer Level I, II, and III training courses; however, these courses are not equal.

The American Society for Nondestructive Testing document, SNT-TC-1A outlines suggested topics for training and certifying NDT personnel in the Thermal/Infrared Testing Method. Suggested topics range from basic theory and camera operation to advanced thermographic applications. Since these topics are suggestions, companies have wide latitude in compiling course content. Because of this, one should never assume that courses bearing the same name will contain similar content.

When considering any infrared training course, be certain to:

Review course curriculum carefully to ensure it meets your needs

Ascertain type of certification provided and its expiration date

Consider the history of the training firm and its credentials

Determine if courses are available via Distance Learning

Lastly, beware of training courses offered by equipment manufacturers or “vendor neutral” instructors. Only an independent training firm can offer unbiased opinions with respect to equipment choices.

For over 40 years, Infraspection Institute’s Certified Infrared Thermographer® training courses have set the industry standard for excellence. Students may choose from open enrollment classes or our convenient Distance Learning program. All courses are taught by field-experienced Level III practicing thermographers. For more information or to register for a class, call 609-239-4788 or visit us online at www.infraspection.com.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



March 1, 2021

Sponsored by:



Detecting Delamination of Stucco

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

With aging infrastructure becoming an increasing concern in many communities, more attention is being focused on the maintenance of building facades. Under the right conditions, thermal imaging can detect evidence of delaminated stucco or concrete finishes on the exterior of masonry buildings.

Over time, buildings that utilize concrete stucco for exterior finishes are subject to failure. One of these failures involves the stucco delaminating from its substrate. Delaminated stucco is a serious safety concern as it can cause serious injury to pedestrians should it fall from any significant height.

When concrete stucco delaminates from its substrate, an air pocket is formed between the stucco finish and the substrate. Because this air pocket acts as an insulator, it will change the thermal capacity and/or thermal conductivity in the area of the delamination. Under the correct weather conditions, thermal imaging can detect evidence of delaminated areas.

In order to detect evidence of delaminated areas using thermal imaging, a temperature differential must be present. Typically, infrared inspections of concrete stucco are performed during evening hours following a sunny day. As an alternative, infrared inspections may also be performed during midday under solar loading conditions. Thermal patterns associated with delaminated stucco will generally be amorphous in shape and will typically appear as cold spots during post-sunset inspections or as hot spots during midday inspections.

When performing infrared inspections of concrete stucco finishes, keep the following in mind:

Subject surfaces should be clean and dry

Wall surfaces must be heated uniformly. Areas in shadow or shade may not produce accurate data

IR inspections are qualitative in nature. Compare similar areas to each other noting any inexplicable temperature differences

Once the infrared inspection has been completed, all thermal anomalies should be investigated for cause and appropriate corrective measures taken.

Infrared inspection of building envelopes is one of the many topics covered in all Infraspection Institute Level I training courses. For a class schedule or to register for a Distance Learning course, visit Infraspection Institute online or call us at 609-239-4788.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



March 8, 2021

Sponsored by:



A Thermographer’s Magic Marker

Tip suggested by: Randall D. Cain, American Water Company

An age-old challenge for thermographers is the ability to annotate or mark objects to make them easier to identify in recorded imagery. One possible solution is to mark targets with an ink pen with low emittance ink.

Many thermographers have long sought ways to mark targets in such a fashion that numbers or text can clearly be seen with a thermal imager. Over time, some thermographers have used paints with emittances that contrast sharply with the objects being marked. In these cases, text and/or numbers painted on the target are clearly visible within resulting thermal imagery and recorded thermograms.

Recently some thermographers have reported good results in utilizing a Sharpie permanent felt-tip marker in silver color. The low emittance of the metallic ink contrasts markedly with high emittance targets allowing annotations to clearly appear within thermal images. In many cases, the silver ink can also be clearly seen in daylight images as well. An example can be seen below.

One should be aware that Sharpie markers are permanent unless the ink is applied to a removable material such as tape or labels affixed to the target. Prior to marking any target, be certain it is safe to do so and that marking will not permanently damage the target.

For more information on thermographer training and certification or to obtain a copy of the Standard for Infrared Inspection of Electrical Systems and Rotating Equipment, call Infraspection Institute at 609-239-4788 or visit us online at wwww.infraspection.com.

Visit Infraspection Institute Web Site



March 15, 2021

Sponsored by:



Measurement Accuracy Specifications

Tip written by: Infraspection Institute

“A man’s got to know his limitations.” Clint Eastwood popularized this quote in a 1972 film; this sage observation can also be applied to infrared equipment.

When stating the potential accuracy of infrared thermometers, many manufacturers state radiometer accuracy as “± 2%”. The significance of this specification is often poorly understood causing many to overestimate the accuracy of non-contact temperature measurements.

An accuracy statement of “± 2%” is actually an abbreviated statement. The full statement is “± 2% of target temperature or 2º C, whichever is greater”. The full statement is required since measurement accuracy generally decreases with lower temperature targets. Furthermore, an accuracy of “± 2%” would place accuracy at 0% when measuring targets operating at 0º!

When considering an accuracy statement, it is also important to note that manufacturers derive accuracy specs under laboratory conditions using high-emittance, blackbody simulators in a controlled environment. As a result, manufacturers derive accuracy specs under “best case” conditions which may not be possible to duplicate in a given work environment.

To help ensure measurement accuracy, be certain to:

Always measure perpendicular to target

Correctly set radiometer inputs for emittance, reflected temperature, distance and humidity

Ensure target size is adequate for subject radiometer’s spot measurement size

Temporarily modifying low E targets can help to improve measurement accuracy

Lastly, real-world challenges can create situations where it is not possible to measure temperatures to the accuracy level promised by an instrument’s spec sheet. These challenges include, but are not limited to, hot or cold ambient temperatures, and the use of different lenses or filters. Whenever accurate infrared temperature measurement is not possible, one should consider using contact thermometry instead.

Infrared imager selection and operation are two of the many topics covered in the Level I Infraspection Institute Certified Infrared Thermographer® training course. For information on our open enrollment or Distance Learning courses, please visit us online at www.infraspection.com or call us at 609-239-4788.